Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,997 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Loews worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 693.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $13,379,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,737.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

