Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.57 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Permian Resources were worth $23,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,189,000 after buying an additional 5,432,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after buying an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,544,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $114,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

