Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Trex worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Trex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 660,536 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,613,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

