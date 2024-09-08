Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.80 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 666,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roblox were worth $24,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 27,532 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,198,192.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,779 shares of company stock worth $28,583,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
