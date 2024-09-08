Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Nordson worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5,590.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 61.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $244.27 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average is $250.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

