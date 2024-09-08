Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.46 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,897,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

