Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Murphy USA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $508.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.50 and a 200-day moving average of $453.72. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.18 and a 1-year high of $522.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,955,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

