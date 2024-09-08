Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.04 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of NiSource worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after buying an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,792,000 after buying an additional 2,659,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

