Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.67 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $8,089,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average of $173.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.