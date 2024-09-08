Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Morningstar worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $304.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.14 and its 200 day moving average is $301.76. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total transaction of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,254 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

