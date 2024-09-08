Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Zscaler worth $25,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 10.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 43.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $2,843,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.