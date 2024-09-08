Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

