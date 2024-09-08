Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,197 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Crocs worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Crocs by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $10,481,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Crocs by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

