Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,678 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

