Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,198 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 239.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $392,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $23,171,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.8 %

MKSI opened at $104.43 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.