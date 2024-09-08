Rhumbline Advisers Sells 964 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

