Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $9,628,000. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

EXP stock opened at $240.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $279.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.76.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.