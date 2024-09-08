Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $255.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.
Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Automation
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.