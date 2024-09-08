Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
