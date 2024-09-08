Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

