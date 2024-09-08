Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.82 and last traded at $64.99. 809,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,610,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.70.

Specifically, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Roku Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

