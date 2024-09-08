Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $150.53 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

