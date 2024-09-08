Roth Capital Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ opened at $249.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.