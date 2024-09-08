Roth Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

CELH opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. Celsius has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

