Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $153,175.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $153,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,824,837 shares in the company, valued at $82,574,342.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00.

Rumble Stock Performance

Rumble stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rumble by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.