Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,785 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $313,746.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,853,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,949,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,058 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $251,016.60.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,863 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $238,092.82.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,549 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $180,043.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

PEO stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

