Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IOT. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

