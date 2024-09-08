Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 1188884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Samsara by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

