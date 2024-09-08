Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) versus Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Financial Contrast

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Aytu BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 9.60% 26.29% 15.12% Aytu BioPharma -14.60% -31.31% -7.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanofi and Aytu BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $46.61 billion 3.14 $5.84 billion $1.99 29.01 Aytu BioPharma $93.76 million 0.15 -$17.05 million ($2.63) -0.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu BioPharma. Aytu BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sanofi and Aytu BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aytu BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanofi currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Sanofi’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sanofi is more favorable than Aytu BioPharma.

Summary

Sanofi beats Aytu BioPharma on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers products for itching, hydration, aging, cracking, overnight, and specialty skincare needs like eczema. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301, a treatment for alpha-synucleinopathies; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Adagene Inc., for the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies. It also has collaborations with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old. The segment also provides pediatric prescription product portfolio comprising Karbinal ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions for patients two years and above; and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor complementary prescription fluoride-based multi-vitamin products containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in liquid and chewable tablet form for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The Consumer Health segment is involved in the commercialization of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements in various categories, such as hair loss, digestive health, urological health, diabetes management, and allergy. The segment offers Regoxidine – for Men and Women, a proprietary over-the-counter aerosol foam that works to treat hair loss in both men and women; and OmepraCareDR and EsomepraCareDR, acid reducers for the treatment of frequent heartburn. It also engages in the development of AR101 (enzastaurin), an orally available investigational first-in-class small molecule, serine/threonine kinase inhibitor targeting the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

