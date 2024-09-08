SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SAP were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SAP by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SAP stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.19. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

