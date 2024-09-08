Sarah Brennan Buys 2,210 Shares of Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Brennan purchased 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$22.61 ($15.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,968.10 ($33,991.90).

Netwealth Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Netwealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Netwealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Netwealth Group

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

