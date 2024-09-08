Savant Capital LLC Acquires 10,083 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000.

VONE opened at $244.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $255.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

