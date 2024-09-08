Savant Capital LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

ADBE stock opened at $563.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.72 and a 200 day moving average of $519.22. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

