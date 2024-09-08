Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,649 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.