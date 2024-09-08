Savant Capital LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,987,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $71.77 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.