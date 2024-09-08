Savant Capital LLC Acquires 99,803 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 99,803 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.