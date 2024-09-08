Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 370.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $170.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

