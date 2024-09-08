Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

