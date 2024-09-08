Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,961,000 after purchasing an additional 746,608 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,079,000 after buying an additional 377,171 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,995,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 144,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 141,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter.

JMOM opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $915.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

