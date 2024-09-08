Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

