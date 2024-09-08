Savant Capital LLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $137.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

