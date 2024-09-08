Savant Capital LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $90.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
