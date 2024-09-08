Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

