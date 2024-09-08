Savant Capital LLC Purchases 68,061 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 951.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 930,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Stock Down 2.0 %

GL opened at $102.54 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

