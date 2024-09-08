Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

