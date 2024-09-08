Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 650,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.61 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

