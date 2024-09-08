Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

