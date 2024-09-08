Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

