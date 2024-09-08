Savant Capital LLC Sells 217 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MCD opened at $289.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.64 and its 200-day moving average is $270.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

