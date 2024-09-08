Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $159.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

