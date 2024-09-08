Savant Capital LLC Sells 401 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE JCI opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

